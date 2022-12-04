Titans vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

This is another measuring stick game for the Tennessee Titans. The second one in a row. They got out-physicaled last week. That is very rare in the Mike Vrabel era. I would expect them to come out with a collective chip on their shoulder in this one.
Jalen Hurts presents a lot of problems for this defense. Will they be up to the challenge without Denico Autry in the lineup? We saw just how important he was last week. Bud Dupree is going to need to really step up in this one if the Titans are going to win.
Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:
Date: December 4, 2022
Game time: 12:00 PM CT
Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
TV channel: FOX
Coverage Map: 506 Sports
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth
Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after the game)
Titans record: (7-4)
Eagles record: (10-1)
Odds: Titans +4.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
