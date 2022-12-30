Josh Dobbs should get the week 18 start

Josh Dobbs wasn’t great by any means last night. He threw one pretty bad interception and had at least one more pass that could have been intercepted. Dobbs ended the night 20 of 39 for 232 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. That’s not a great line, but it is better than any of the lines that Malik Willis put up in his three starts.

Now, I know you are going to say, “but Dobbs got different plays called for him than Willis did.” I would say that is fair, but I would also say you have to think about the why behind that. The Tennessee Titans coaching staff obviously didn’t trust Willis with those same plays. Now we can debate whether or not that was fair to Willis, but like I said yesterday, the staff has a lot more information on him than we do. That’s good enough for me in the short term.

The one thing that was clear last night was how much more decisive Dobbs was with the football. Going all the way back to the first preseason game, that has been a problem for Willis. He doesn’t trust what he sees. Dobbs didn’t seem to have the problem last night.

Having the threat of the passing game with Derrick Henry in the backfield gives them a chance to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars next week. Dobbs does that. He has to be the guy.