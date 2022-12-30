Report: Titans S Andrew Adams suffers season-ending injury

Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams suffered a season-ending injury in Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports. Adams landed hard on his feet while attempting to cover Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz in the end zone on a third-quarter touchdown. Jordan Schultz of The Score is reporting Adams suffered a torn patella injury.

Breaking: #Titans safety Andrew Adams suffered a torn patella, sources tell @theScore. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 30, 2022

Adams initially joined the Titans on September 21 from a rival team’s practice squad. Adams has been playing quality football while capturing a steady role in the Titans’ secondary. Adams has been utilized in three-safety looks alongside Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker.

Adams has recorded 62 total tackles this season. Adams added one interception to his defensive totals. It was a 76-yard pick-six touchdown in an October victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Adams should be placed on season-ending IR shortly. He’ll join a plethora of Titans defenders on the dreadful list. That list includes Bud Dupree and Zach Cunningham, who’s seasons ended on Thursday. David Long Jr. and Elijah Molden are also on IR. A corresponding move will eventually be made, as Adams’ placement on IR will bring the Titans’ 53-man roster down to 52.

The likes of Joshua Kalu and Lonnie Johnson Jr. will receive bumps in play time following Adams’ injury. Hooker is expected to return for Tennessee’s Week 18 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kalu and Johnson can take up Adams’ role in three-safety concepts.