Inactives: Titans vs. Cowboys

Thanks to the results last week — a Titans loss to the Texans and a Jaguars win over the Jets — this Tennessee-Dallas matchup doesn’t mean a thing to the Titans. Tennessee and Jacksonville will play for the division title next week, and the Titans are taking the chance to rest up ahead of that winner take all game.

The Titans have struggled with injuries all year long, so taking the opportunity to get rest is a no-brainer for Mike Vrabel. Derrick Henry will sit, along with Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and a host of others. It’s essentially a preseason game for the Titans.

Josh Dobbs will get the start at quarterback, perhaps giving the Titans a look at what they’ve got with everything on the line next week. Malik Willis has been severely limited in his handful of starts so far, so seeing what Dobbs can give you makes sense.

The Cowboys will be without Tony Pollard tonight, giving Ezekiel Elliott a much heavier workload tonight.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 central on Amazon Prime and CBS. The Cowboys are favored by 13.5 points.

Titans Inactives

RB Derrick Henry

CB Kristian Fulton

DB Josh Thompson

S Amani Hooker

LB Dylan Cole

OL Nicholas Petit-Frere

DL Denico Autry

DT Jeffery Simmons

Cowboys Inactives

RB Tony Pollard

LB Leighton Vander Esch

WR James Washington

WR Jalen Tolbert

CB Trayvon Mullen