Titans to start QB Josh Dobbs vs. Cowboys

The Tennessee Titans are planning to start Josh Dobbs at quarterback against the Dallas Cowboys, a source confirmed to Music City Miracles’ Justin Melo. Dobbs will replace rookie quarterback Malik Willis under center. Dobbs was signed by the Titans on December 21.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel ruled OUT Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons, Amani Hooker, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Bud Dupree, Dylan Cole, Zach Cunningham and Josh Thompson on Wednesday. Derrick Henry, Kristian Fulton and Denico Autry are listed as questionable. Henry, Fulton and Autry aren’t expected to play. Dobbs represents another change in the starting lineup.

Willis has started three games for the Titans in 2022 and appeared in three additional contests. Willis has completed 31-of-61 passing attempts (50.8%) for 276 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. A dual-threat quarterback, Willis has rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown.

Dobbs will start behind an offensive line that recently placed Nate Davis and Ben Jones on season-ending IR. The aforementioned Petit-Frere is OUT with an ankle injury. Le’Raven Clark is expected to start at right tackle. Corey Levin and Jordan Roos could start their second straight games on the interior.

There hasn’t been any indication whether or not the Titans are resting any skill-position players. Dobbs will hopefully have the services of Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Austin Hooper at his disposal. Dobbs deserves a chance to enjoy success against the Cowboys.

The result of Thursday’s outcome doesn’t impact Tennessee’s postseason chances. The AFC South division title will come down to the Titans’ regular-season Week 18 finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Reports have indicated Ryan Tannehill is attempting to return for that fate-deciding contest.