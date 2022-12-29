Titans vs. Cowboys Thursday Night Football open game thread

[UPDATE] - The line moved to Titans +14 with the announcement that Josh Dobbs will start at QB for the Titans.

The Dallas Cowboys opened as a 9.5-point favorite over the Tennessee Titans. That line has since moved all the way to Titans +12.5. I’m writing this at 10 AM on Thursday morning. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the number get even higher before kickoff. The Titans are holding out nine starters here. It’s going to be rough.

For my picks here, I’ll take the Cowboys -12.5, Cowboys moneyline (obviously) and the over 40:

Dallas might hit 40 in the first half. The Titans could get on the board late with some garbage time points. I see this game ending something like 38-10 Cowboys.

I will be cheering for that junk time touchdown to go to Racey McMath. He is +2200 to score in this game. I sprinkled a little something on that and included him in my showdown lineups on DK.

Use this thread to discuss the game.