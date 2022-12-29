Reacts Results: Titans fans confidence in the gutter

There isn’t a whole lot to say at this point. Somehow there are still 10% of Tennessee Titans fans that think the team is headed in the right direction. Maybe they haven’t watched them play over the last five weeks. Maybe they are just still confident because Amy Adams-Strunk fired Jon Robinson and they are hopeful that whoever comes in next will do a good job. I don’t know, but good for those people:

I’m interested to see if the number changes next week. It shouldn’t. The Titans are going to get crushed on Thursday Night Football tonight by the Dallas Cowboys. That probably would have been the case if they played everyone. It will certainly be the case now that nine starters are being held out - some because they are legitimately injured and wouldn’t go anyway. Some because they want them to heal up some before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week.