Titans vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

I am sure the people at Amazon are thrilled they got assigned this game. The Tennessee Titans are treating this one pretty much like a preseason game to get ready for the Week 18 AFC South title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will be without at least nine starters here - not including guys who are already on IR.

There isn’t really much else to say about this one. It will be another chance for Malik Willis to get reps. It is really tough to evaluate him with the disaster that is the offense around him. Todd Downing should be doing more to highlight Willis’s strengths, but Todd Downing doesn’t have any idea how to do that.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: December 29, 2022

Game time: 7:15 PM CT

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: Amazon Prime, CBS (local Nashville area)

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after the game)

Titans record: (7-8)

Cowboys record: (11-4)

Odds: Titans +13, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Blogging the Boys

Twitter: @TitansMCM

Facebook: Please Like us!