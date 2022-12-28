Titans-Cowboys Final Injury Report: Everybody Sits

The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys released their final injury report on Wednesday before Thursday’s primetime meeting. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel ruled OUT Ryan Tannehill, Jeffery Simmons, Amani Hooker, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Bud Dupree, Dylan Cole, Zach Cunningham and Josh Thompson. Derrick Henry, Kristian Fulton and Denico Autry are listed as questionable.

Henry has carried a hip designation all week long. The Titans are almost certainly going to save Henry for their do-or-die Week 18 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut could see a 50-50 timeshare in Henry’s expected absence.

Simmons is OUT with an ankle injury. Simmons missed every practice and has been playing through an ankle injury for several weeks. The Titans are saving Simmons for the Jaguars.

It’s encouraging to see Fulton (groin) listed as doubtful. It indicates he’s nearing a return and should play against Jacksonville in Week 18. Starting safety Hooker (knee) has been ruled OUT. Both secondary defenders should play in Week 18. Special teams ace/defensive back Thompson is also OUT.

Dupree is OUT with a pectoral injury. It’s difficult to say with the injury-prone Dupree, but ew imagine he’ll play against Jacksonville in Week 18. Mario Edwards Jr. should be active in Dupree’s place.

Linebackers Cole (ankle) and Zach Cunningham (elbow) are OUT. It’s an expected outcome for both players. Monty Rice and Jack Gibbens will start. Joe Jones is also on the 53-man roster.

Rookie right tackle Petit-Frere (ankle) has been ruled OUT by Vrabel. Le’Raven Clark is expected to start at right tackle against the Cowboys. Petit-Frere will begin preparations to return for Week 18.

Autry is doubtful. The Titans are going to preserve one of their best pass rushers for the Jags in Week 18. Autry is dealing with a biceps injury and recently returned from a multi-week knee injury.

The Titans are approaching this game in expected fashion. It’s meaningless in relation to their postseason chances. The Titans will miraculously look healthier against the Jaguars in next weekend’s AFC South-deciding showdown.