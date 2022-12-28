Titans vs Cowboys: 3 Dallas Players to Watch

The Tennessee Titans host the Dallas Cowboys in a Thursday night clash, and while the Titans desperately need a win, it’s hard to imagine that many around the team aren’t thinking about next week’s showdown with Jacksonville that will determine which team makes the playoffs.

The Cowboys have already clinched their spot in the playoffs, but with last week’s win over Philadelphia, remain in contention for the NFC East crown at 11-4.

With the Titans banged up at several positions and with a higher stakes game next week, it will be interesting to see how the Titans approach this game.

But as we prepare for Thursday night’s matchup, here are three Dallas Cowboys to keep an eye on.

#1. Dak Prescott

Prescott has played well recently, with last week’s performance against the Eagles being his best performance of the season, throwing for 347 yards and 3 TDs while completing 77 percent of his passes and leading the Cowboys to a 40-34 win.

But Prescott has been turnover prone, throwing at least one interception in his last five games and multiple interceptions in 3 of those 5 games.

Prescott has thrown 12 interceptions in 10 games this year, which has caused some problems for Dallas.

Prescott is almost certain to make some big plays against the Titans, but the key for the Titans defense will also be forcing him into some mistakes.

#2. Micah Parsons

Parsons is a nightmare matchup for the Titans.

One of the best edge-rushers in the league will go up against a Titans offensive line that has been among the worst in the league at defending pass rushers off the edge.

Parsons has 13 sacks on the season and three forced fumbles, and is also among the league leader in pass rushers.

He has six games with two sacks.

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis will likely see a lot of Parsons on Thursday night, and will have his hands full trying to escape from one of the premier pass rushers in the league.

#3. Ceedee Lamb

The Cowboys wide receiver is playing some of his best football of the season, with back-to-back 120+ yard receiving games.

Against the Eagles, Lamb caught 10 of 11 targets for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns. The week before, in the loss to Jacksonville, Lamb caught 7 passes for 126 yards.

Lamb has been solid all season, with 91 catches for more than 1,200 yards and 8 touchdowns, but the last two weeks are the first time this season he has put together back-to-back games with at least 100 receiving yards.

The third-year wideout is really hitting his stride as the Cowboys prepare for the postseason, and the Titans have had their struggles against high-level wide receivers this season, so it could be a big night for Lamb.