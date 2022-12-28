Titans vs. Cowboys: Everything you need to know for week 17

The Tennessee Titans limp into their week 17 game with the Dallas Cowboys on a 5-game losing streak and with a list of injuries a mile long. This game means nothing to the Titans from a postseason perspective. Most of the talk around this game this week is how the Titans will choose to approach it - will they play everyone who is available to play or will they hold some guys out for the week 18 win and in game against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Malik Willis will be making his fourth start of the year for the Titans. He is coming off of his worst performance so far when he threw two interceptions against the Houston Texans. He is most likely going to be the guy the rest of the way for the Titans. They need to find some things he is comfortable with in this offense ahead of the game against the Jaguars.

Dallas comes to Nashville off probably their biggest win of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. At 10-4, the Cowboys have already clinched a playoff spot. They could still win the AFC East with two wins and two losses by the Eagles to end the season, but they will most likely enter the playoffs as the number 5 seed in the NFC.

The Titans are 10-point underdogs in this game. It’s hard to see a scenario where they cover here - especially if they do end up resting some guys on both sides of the ball.