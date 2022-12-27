Titans-Cowboys Tuesday Injury Report: Unexpected Returns

The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys released Tuesday’s injury report ahead of Thursday’s primetime meeting. The Titans actually practiced on Tuesday, so this report is more indicative than Monday’s walkthrough. The Titans had some players return to action on Tuesday.

Derrick Henry (hip) returned to practice with a limited designation. Henry was listed as Did Not Participate on Monday. Henry is still expected to be a healthy scratch on Thursday, but Tuesday’s limited practice opens the door for imagination. Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut would see their roles increase in Henry’s absence.

Jeffery Simmons (ankle) did not practice for a second consecutive day. Simmons has been playing through an ankle injury for several weeks. The Titans should conserve Simmons’ energy for Week 18’s do-or-die scenario.

Denico Autry was a limited participant. Autry didn’t practice during Monday’s estimated walkthrough with a biceps injury. Autry recently returned from a knee injury. Autry should join Simmons on the sidelines against the Cowboys.

Kristian Fulton (groin) and Amani Hooker (knee) returned as limited participants. This is perhaps the biggest surprise of Tuesday’s report. Both Fulton and Hooker have missed several consecutive contests. The Titans would still be wise to save Fulton and Hooker for Week 18. Perhaps they’re practicing in order to be 100% ready for next weekend. Josh Thompson remains in concussion protocol.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill obviously didn’t practice. Malik Willis will start against the Cowboys. Tannehill’s designation is a foregone conclusion, but his listing on the injury report is mandatory because he remains on Tennessee’s 53-man roster.

Bud Dupree did not practice with a pectoral injury for a second consecutive day. Dupree is nearly guaranteed to be scratched on Thursday. The likes of Tarell Basham, DeMarcus Walker, Naquan Jones and Mario Edwards Jr. may carry the workload for Tennessee’s defensive line.

Starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) did not practice for a second consecutive day. Le’Raven Clark is expected to start at right tackle against the Cowboys. Petit-Frere will begin preparations to return for Week 18. Aaron Brewer was limited for a second consecutive practice.

Linebackers Dylan Cole (ankle) and Zach Cunningham (elbow) did not practice for a second consecutive day. Neither player is expected to play against the Cowboys. We expect Monty Rice and breakout stud Jack Gibbens to start at inside linebacker.

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) did not practice for a second straight day. Pollard has formed quite the one-two backfield punch alongside Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard’s absence would weaken Dallas’ offense on Thursday. The Titans need all the breaks. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch missed a second straight practice with a neck injury.