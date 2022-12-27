How the Titans should approach the game against the Cowboys

This game against the Dallas Cowboys means nothing for the Tennessee Titans in the standings. Win or lose, the week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is for the AFC South title and the right to host a playoff game. Some people want the Titans to tank the next two so they get a higher draft pick. I understand that thinking and would be all on board if they had no shot to host a playoff game, however, there is a shot to win the division and host a playoff game. That means something to this organization - even if they get boat-raced in that playoff game.

With all of that being said, they should absolutely rest anyone who has any type of injury in this game. Save every figurative bullet you have for the week 18 game in Jacksonville. That list would include Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons, Zach Cunningham, Kristian Fulton and Amani Hooker on defense. Some of those guys might not be healthy enough to play anyway. The ones that have been playing through stuff, like Simmons and Autry (who just returned after missing a month) should be given an extra week to get better.

On offense, anyone on the offensive line that is healthy enough to play should play. They need all the work they can get. Malik Willis should play because the reps are more important than rest for him. Derrick Henry should sit. They listed him with a hip injury on the injury report yesterday. That lays the groundwork for him to miss this game.

There are reasons why it would be nice for them to win against the Cowboys. Morale inside that building has to be at an all-time low for the Mike Vrabel era, but you know what can fix that more than a win on Thursday? A third straight division title and a playoff game at Nissan Stadium. Vrabel should do everything in his power to give the Titans the best shot to have that happen.