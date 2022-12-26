Titans-Cowboys Monday Injury Report: Setting Expectations

The Tennessee Titans released Monday’s injury report ahead of Thursday’s primetime showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. The injury report is an estimation based on Monday’s walkthrough. The Titans didn’t actually practice on Monday, but the report is lengthy and concerning nonetheless.

The implications are straightforward. Thursday’s result doesn’t alter Tennessee’s postseason chances. They firmly rely on their Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans may approach this contest like a preseason game.

Superstar running back Derrick Henry is listed with a hip designation. The Titans were in a similar position in 2020 and rested Henry in a late-season loss to the New Orleans Saints. We’d be surprised if Henry played against the Cowboys on Thursday. Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut may split backfield duties.

Jeffery Simmons (ankle) didn’t practice. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has a sizable decision to make in relation to Simmons. On a normal week, Simmons would probably push through the pain and play. Simmons’ talents should be reserved for the Jaguars in Week 18.

Denico Autry did not practice with a biceps injury. Autry played well in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. Autry recently returned from a knee injury. The Titans would be wise to save Autry for Week 18.

Kristian Fulton (groin) and Amani Hooker (knee) did not practice. Both Fulton and Hooker have missed several consecutive contests. We can’t imagine the Titans rushing them back and risking re-injury ahead of Week 18’s make-or-break scenario. Tennessee’s secondary will continue to struggle without Fulton and Hooker.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill obviously didn’t practice. Malik Willis will start against the Cowboys. Vrabel acknowledged that Tannehill is attempting to return in Week 18. It remains unlikely, but possible.

Bud Dupree did not practice with a pectoral injury. An injury-prone player, Dupree has been bothered by knee, hip and pec injuries since arriving in Tennessee. The Titans will probably save Dupree for Week 18. The likes of Tarell Basham and Mario Edwards Jr. may play the majority of Tennessee’s defensive snaps.

Starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere missed Monday’s walkthrough with an ankle injury. It’s a legitimate injury that had Petit-Frere questionable ahead of Sunday’s loss to the Texans. Petit-Frere reaggravated the injury and exited Sunday’s game. We doubt Petit-Frere will earn clearance on a short week. Le’Raven Clark is likely to start against Dallas.

Linebackers Dylan Cole (ankle) and Zach Cunningham (elbow) did not practice. Cole missed Sunday’s contest and we’d be surprised if he’s active. Cunningham exited Sunday’s loss with what’s become a recurring elbow ailment. We expect Monty Rice and Jack Gibbens to start.

Josh Thompson (concussion) did not practice. He’ll likely miss Thursday’s contest. Aaron Brewer is listed as limited with a calf injury. The Titans are running out of offensive linemen, although they did sign Danny Isidora to the practice squad on Monday. Brewer will likely play Thursday if healthy.