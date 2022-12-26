Chargers vs. Colts Monday Night Football picks and predictions

There was a scenario a couple of weeks ago where it looked like this game could clinch the AFC South for the Tennessee Titans. Clearly, that is no longer the case. Now we cheer for the Indianapolis Colts to win against the Los Angeles Chargers because that would hurt the Colts' draft position. It would be great for them to stay in QB purgatory forever after having 20ish years of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. It’s been fun to watch them flounder in the land of Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan.

With that being said, I don’t think the Colts have much of a chance to win this one. The Chargers clinch a playoff spot with a win here. That’s why I’m taking Chargers -3.5 in this one. It feels like the number should be closer to a touchdown.

Use this thread to discuss the game, if you are so inclined.