Titans vs. Cowboys opening odds: Tennessee opens as 9.5-point underdog

I hope everyone had a great Christmas and got away from thoughts about the Tennessee Titans for a while. This has been such a brutal stretch for a team that was about a 90% favorite to win the division a month ago. They have lost five straight, allowing the Jacksonville Jaguars to be first in the division and the fans in Duval to crawl out of their holes. It’s rough out here.

The Dallas Cowboys come to Nissan Stadium for Thursday Night Football this week. I’m sure Amazon is thrilled to have this one as a part of the TNF package. Dallas opened as a 9.5-favorite here, and to be honest, I don’t think that’s enough. The Titans haven’t said their plans yet, but they would be wise to rest all the players on defense that have been nursing injuries - including Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Kristian Fulton and Amani Hooker. They should also hold Derrick Henry out as well. There is precedent for Henry being held out of a late season game that wouldn’t have any effect on the standings. They did that back in 2019.

Malik Willis and the rest of the offense should play. They need the work.