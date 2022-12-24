Filed under: Titans vs. Texans open game thread By Jimmy Morris@jmorrisMCM Dec 24, 2022, 12:22pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Titans vs. Texans open game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images After a one-hour weather/power delay, the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans will finally kickoff at 1 PM Central. Let’s see what Malik Willis can do in his 3rd career start. Use this thread to discuss the game. More From Music City Miracles Inactives: Titans vs. Texans Titans-Texans delayed one hour due to Nashville power issues Week 16 NFL picks and predictions Ryan Tannehill had “tightrope” ankle surgery; Week 18 return possible Titans vs. Texans preview: 5 questions with Battle Red Blog Reacts Results: Titans fans are way down Loading comments...
Loading comments...