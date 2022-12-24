 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Titans vs. Texans open game thread

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
NFL: DEC 24 Texans at Titans Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a one-hour weather/power delay, the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans will finally kickoff at 1 PM Central. Let’s see what Malik Willis can do in his 3rd career start.

Use this thread to discuss the game.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...