Inactives: Titans vs. Texans

The 7-7 Tennessee Titans are looking to get back in the win column today, set to face the 1-12-1 Houston Texans. The Titans will once again be without Ryan Tannehill today, who suffered an ankle injury last week against the Chargers. Rookie Malik Willis will get another start today, just as he did against the Texans a couple of months ago.

Making matters more complicated for Willis today will be the offensive line situation. No Ben Jones, Dillon Radunz or Nate Davis will make things even more challenging for the Titans, who were struggling up front even with those three available.

Derrick Henry has routinely torched the Texans — can he do it again today with a makeshift offensive line? One bonus for the Titans is that they’ll get rookie receiver Treylon Burks back.

Defensively, Zach Cunningham and Denico Autry are both active and ready to roll. The Titans will once again be without Amani Hooker and Kristian Fulton, however.

Kickoff has been delayed to 1 p.m. CT due to power issues in Nashville.

Titans Inactives

LB Dylan Cole

DE Mario Edwards

CB Kristian Fulton

S Amani Hooker

CB John Reid

QB Ryan Tannehill

S Josh Thompson.

Texans Inactives

DE Mario Addison

QB Kyle Allen

CB Jacobi Francis

OG Kenyon Green

TE O.J. Howard