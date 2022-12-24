Titans-Texans delayed one hour due to Nashville power issues

10:38 AM UPDATE: The game has been delayed an hour, per multiple reports. Kickoff now set for 1 p.m. CT.

If you are in the middle Tennessee area, you are aware of the rolling blackouts that TVA has imposed. We were without power at our house for about 30 minutes this morning. Because of that Nashville mayor John Cooper is asking for all non-essential businesses to reduce their power usage today. He has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone today’s game:

I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors.



TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps https://t.co/J0XFq8euGB — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 24, 2022

My guess is that he’s taken to Twitter with that because the Titans probably told him there was no way that was going to happen. There is no doubt TVA needs to invest in infrastructure. The growth that has happened in this area over the last decade has been crazy. If the power grid can’t handle it, they should probably take a harder look at how they issue building permits, but that is a different discussion for a different type of website.

I’d be beyond shocked if this game doesn’t kick off at noon.