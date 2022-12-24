 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nashville Mayor John Cooper asks Titans to postpone game

By Jimmy Morris
NFL: OCT 31 Titans at Colts Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you are in the middle Tennessee area, you are aware of the rolling blackouts that TVA has imposed. We were without power at our house for about 30 minutes this morning. Because of that Nashville mayor John Cooper is asking for all non-essential businesses to reduce their power usage today. He has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone today’s game:

My guess is that he’s taken to Twitter with that because the Titans probably told him there was no way that was going to happen. There is no doubt TVA needs to invest in infrastructure. The growth that has happened in this area over the last decade has been crazy. If the power grid can’t handle it, they should probably take a harder look at how they issue building permits, but that is a different discussion for a different type of website.

I’d be beyond shocked if this game doesn’t kick off at noon.

