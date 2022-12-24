Week 16 NFL picks and predictions

First off, I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas. Enjoy spending time with family and friends over the next few days. Hopefully, you will get to enjoy a Tennessee Titans win as a part of your celebration.

This slate of games is going to be impacted by the arctic weather that is sweeping across the country right now. There are so many low totals on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook, and I still took the under in a lot of the games. It could be an ugly weekend for offenses.

The marquee game today would be Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Dallas Cowboys if Jalen Hurts were playing for the Eagles. It still projects to be a pretty good game with Gardner Minshew starting for Philadelphia.

That’s really about it for games that I really want to watch this weekend. As I said, it’s a pretty ugly weekend overall. Any games you are excited about that I am missing?