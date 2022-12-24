Ryan Tannehill had “tightrope” ankle surgery; Week 18 return possible

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill visited the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham this week and had what they call tightrope surgery on his ankle. The surgery is designed to help a player heal from a high ankle sprain more quickly. The hope is that Tannehill can return to play in the week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You have to love how much Tannehill wants to be back on the field for this team. The fact that he came back in the game last week really tells you all you need to know about how much he loves the game and this team.

With that being said, what would be really awesome would be if Malik Willis plays well enough over the next two weeks that he gives the Titans a better chance to win in week 18 than a hobbled Tannehill. They can win the game against the Jags and then make a decision on who starts the playoff game the following week.