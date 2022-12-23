Jaguars now favored to win AFC South

You could feel it coming after the Jaguars walked out of Nissan Stadium with a blowout win, and now the oddsmakers are projecting the same. The Jacksonville Jaguars are now favored to win the AFC South, following their win in New York on Thursday night. The Ryan Tannehill injury news likely is playing a role in these updated odds, too.

Jacksonville, riding the hot hand of Trevor Lawrence, might be one of the hottest teams in the league. Their dramatic win over the Cowboys last week got everyone’s attention, and now it appears that the Titans will have to rely on Malik Willis to stay afloat. Tennessee will make the week 18 trip to Jacksonville, more than likely with a playoff spot and division title on the line.

There are now 16 remaining scenarios in the AFC South.



The #Titans win nine of them. The #Jaguars win the other seven.



The TEN-JAX winner is champion, unless TEN otherwise wins out and JAX loses to Houston. pic.twitter.com/ZiK9nqYpQ5 — Bryan Knowles (@BryKno) December 23, 2022

The Titans could lose the division lead this weekend with a loss to the suddenly competitive Texans. Although now, the only way the two teams don’t play for the AFC South crown is if the Titans win their next two games and the Jaguars lose to the Texans next week. Considering the Titans’ issues and the fact that they host the Cowboys next Thursday, that doesn’t seem likely.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Jacksonville is now -185 to win the AFC South. The Titans are now +145. Just one week ago, you could find the Jaguars +400 or higher, depending on which book you looked at. Now after back to back wins, oddsmakers think they’re in firm control. And it’s hard to disagree.

Malik Willis will make his second start against the Texans this year, looking for a repeat performance from a couple of months ago. Willis wasn’t asked to do much as the Titans rode Derrick Henry to that win. Can they do the same this time around — with the current state of this offensive line? We’ll see.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at noon (CT) on CBS. Tennessee is a three point favorite.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.