Titans vs Texans: 3 Houston Players to Watch

The Tennessee Titans will look to break a four-game losing streak on Saturday as they host the Houston Texans in what looks to be a rough weather day on Saturday with a projected high of 23 degrees in Nashville.

The Titans will look to sweep the season series and get a key AFC South win against a Texans team that enters with the worst record in the league, but has given two of the league’s top teams, the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, extremely close games over the last two weeks.

This Texans team has not thrown in the towel on the season, despite a 1-12-1 record, falling by just four to the Cowboys and taking the AFC West champion Chiefs to overtime last week after leading most of the game.

Saturday will be a fight, especially with the Titans continuing to deal with injuries at key positions but this matchup represents a big opportunity for Tennessee to end this recent losing skid and gain some momentum in the final weeks with the AFC South race coming down to the wire.

As the Titans and Texans prepare to battle on Saturday, here are three Texans players to keep an eye on.

#1. Davis Mills

Davis Mills is a guy to keep an eye on for the Houston Texans as the man under center directing the Houston offense.

Mills hasn’t taken the leap many Houston fans hoped he would this season, leaving plenty of questions for the future of the QB spot in Houston. Mills has completed about 62 percent of his passes for 2,440 yards and 13 touchdowns, but 12 interceptions.

Last week against the Chiefs, Mills completed just 50 percent of his passes (12/24) and threw for just 121 yards, but Mills did throw two touchdown passes with no interceptions and ran for another score.

However, the turnover bug that has riddled Mills all season came into play in overtime with Mills losing a crucial fumble in overtime that set up the game-winning score.

Mills has been turnover-prone all season, and if the Titans can force a couple turnovers from Houston’s QB, that could be key to landing a divisional win.

#2. Chris Moore

Chris Moore has been the Texans top receiving option the last three weeks, catching 17 passes for 212 yards over the last three weeks, including a 10 catch, 124 yard performance against the Cowboys.

In each of the last three weeks, Moore has had a catch of more than 30 yards.

We can reasonably expect that the Texans will draw up a couple of downfield throws for Moore based off his body of work the last couple weeks.

The Titans have had some problems with opposing receivers this year, so the secondary must keep a close eye on Moore Saturday and avoid any big plays down the field.

#3. Jalen Pitre

The Houston safety leads the team in tackles and is all over the field for the Texans defense.

In the last three games, Pitre has recorded 41 tackles, with double-digit tackles each of the last three games.

He leads the team with 117 total tackles on the season, along with a sack, three interceptions, and 6 passes defended.

The rookie is a key part of the Texans defense and is around the ball on nearly every play.

Look to hear #5’s name called several times on Saturday.