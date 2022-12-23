Titans vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Tennessee Titans enter this game with a makeshift offensive line and a backup quarterback. What could possibly go wrong? Honestly though, I still expect them to win this game. The defense should be closer to healthy than it has been in a month. They should be able to hold the Houston Texans under 20. Can the offense score enough to pull out a win? I think they can!

We are about to get an extended look at Malik Willis. How much has he grown since we saw him against the Kansas City Chiefs? Is Todd Downing smart enough to tailor the off....OK, that’s just ridiculous. It is going to be an interesting final three weeks of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: December 24, 2022

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after the game)

Titans record: (7-7)

Texans record: (1-12-1)

Odds: Titans -3, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

