Titans place Ben Jones and Terrance Mitchell on IR

The Tennessee Titans placed C Ben Jones on IR today. This comes on the heels of Jones being in concussion protocol for the second time in just over a month. We might have seen the last of Jones in the NFL. He has been an ironman playing through injuries, but two concussions in this short of a period might just be enough to force Jones to hang it up. If this is the end for him, he will be missed in the Titans’ locker room.

The team also placed Terrance Mitchell on IR. The defensive back room has been hit really hard with injuries this offseason. Hopefully, they will get Tre Avery back this week.

Daniel Munyer, who the Titans added to the practice squad earlier this week, has been signed to the 53-man roster. He could be in line to start at left guard with Aaron Brewer sliding over to play center with Jones out.