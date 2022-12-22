Titans-Texans Final Injury Report: Everybody

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans released their final injury report on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s divisional showdown. Head coach Mike Vrabel ruled OUT Ryan Tannehill, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Kristian Fulton, Terrance Mitchell, Dylan Cole and Josh Thompson. Tennessee will once again be without the services of several high-end starters.

The Titans have only ruled Tannehill out of this game, but Paul Kuharsky is reporting that Tannehill’s season is over. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will start against the Texans and presumably for the rest of the season. Tannehill’s second ankle injury of the season may require surgery to repair damaged ligaments.

Jones and Davis are Tennessee’s two best (or only good) offensive linemen. Dillon Radunz also suffered a season-ending knee injury. Tennessee’s offensive line is going to be sad on Saturday. Dennis Daley will start at left tackle with Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle. Aaron Brewer will either start at left guard or center. Jordan Roos and Corey Levin are likeliest to fill in the remaining interior spots. Le’Raven Clark is another option at guard.

The Titans signed a plethora of offensive linemen to their practice squad earlier this week. One or two of them will be active as backups. Jones has been placed on IR. Jones’ season is likely over. Daniel Munyer was added to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

Fulton and Mitchell will be missed. Tennessee continues to deal with mounting injuries at cornerback. Elijah Molden and Chris Jackson are on IR. Caleb Farley suffered a season-ending injury. Mitchell was placed on IR. Tre Avery is expected to clear concussion protocol and return. Avery is officially listed as questionable and should start on the boundary opposite Roger McCreary. John Reid and Greg Mabin are alternative options. Joshua Kalu or a hopefully returning Amani Hooker will play the slot.

It’s not all bad news. Denico Autry, Treylon Burks and Zach Cunningham are expected to return. Burks provides Willis with a legitimate No. 1 reciever. Autry should get Tennessee’s dwindling pass rush back on track. Cunningham will start next to Monty Rice with both Cole and David Long Jr. (IR) out. Jack Gibbens will be the No. 3 ILB.

The Texans have some injury concerns of their own. They’ve ruled out wide receiver Nico Collins and offensive linemen Kenyon Green. Brandin Cooks is questionable.