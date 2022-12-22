Jaguars vs. Jets Thursday Night Football picks and predictions

Obviously, we are cheering for the New York Jets here. The most likely scenario at this point is that the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing a win and in game in week 18. However, if the Jaguars lose their next two and the Titans win their next two the Titans would have the division clinched before that game. I know that’s not likely, but it would be really fun if it played out that way.

After watching the way the Jags one last week against the Dallas Cowboys I assume they will win this game, but I picked the Jets -2.5 because I cannot bring myself to pick Jacksonville. Their fans are the absolute worst in the league. They yell out the name of the county Jacksonville is in to celebrate. That’s so dumb!

Use this thread to cheer for the Jets along with me tonight!