MCM Radio: Ryan Tannehill out for the season

The Tennessee Titans are not confirming it, but Paul Kuharsky has reported that Ryan Tannehill is out for the year. PK says that Tannehill’s ankle injury will require surgery. That means this is Malik Willis’s team the rest of the way. The Titans are going to get to learn a lot about their rookie quarterback over the next 3+ weeks.

It’s actually not the worst thing in the world for a team that isn’t a Super Bowl contender. You want to win the division, and they still can, but now you get to see if Willis can be the guy you trust going forward. Maybe he plays well and next year you have the combination of Willis and Josh Dobbs as your quarterbacks. They could still win games with a good defense and running game.

It is going to be an interesting end to what has been a crazy season.

The Titans should get some guys back in this one. Mike Vrabel didn’t rule out Treylon Burks, Amani Hooker or Denico Autry out today. All three of those guys missed last week. It sounds like all three have a chance to play here.

All of that and much, MUCH more on today’s MCM Radio (Listen here):

Please rate, review and subscribe:

Apple

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.