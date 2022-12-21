Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons and Morgan Cox named to the Pro Bowl

Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons and Morgan Cox have been named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. Henry has 1,303 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. It is a small miracle that he has gained that many yards running behind this Tennessee Titans offensive line. This will be Henry’s third trip to the Pro Bowl.

Jeffery Simmons makes the Pro Bowl for the second straight year. He is getting the recognition he deserves around the league.

This is the fifth Pro Bowl for Cox. The previous four selections came while he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans also have four players who were named alternates according to Jim Wyatt - Ben Jones, Ryan Stonehouse, Kevin Byard and Dylan Cole (for his work on special teams).

Remember that this year there won’t be an actual game. It has been replaced by a new event called “The Pro Bowl Games” featuring players competing in both football and non-football challenges over several days, culminating in a flag football game on Sunday to close the week.

Further, Peyton Manning and his production company Omaha Productions will be involved with the event, shaping programming, providing content, and promoting “The Pro Bowl Games.”