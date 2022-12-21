 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill out for season

Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury may end his 2022 campaign

By Justin Melo
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is OUT for the remainder of the 2022 season, according to a report from Paul Kuharsky. Kuharsky’s report indicates Tannehill wouldn’t return for the postseason even if the Titans still manage to qualify. Tannehill suffered his second ankle injury of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis takes over for the remainder of the season. Willis momentarily replaced Tannehill against the Chargers, completing 3-of-4 passing attempts for 20 yards. Willis also gained eight rushing yards via one scramble. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel praised Willis for his preparation and handling of entering the game unexpectedly. Willis received starting QB reps during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice and was the quarterback made available to the media in Tannehill’s usual time slot.

Willis actually started Tennessee’s first contest against the Texans earlier this season. Tannehill missed that game with a similar ankle injury. Willis helped oversee a comfortable 17-10 Titans victory. Willis attempted just 10 passes and finished with 55 passing yards.

Tannehill’s future with the Titans looms large. Tannehill is signed through the 2023 campaign. The Titans owe him a base salary of $27 million next season, per Spotrac. Tannehill is scheduled to carry a cap hit of $36.6 million, via Spotrac. The Titans could save approximately $17.8 million against next season’s salary cap by releasing Tannehill.

There’s no question that Tannehill gives the 2023 Titans their best chance at remaining competitive in a stacked AFC conference. The Titans’ next general manager may prefer to oversee a full rebuild on offense, however. Whoever quarterbacks the Titans in 2023 will require several offseason investments across the offensive line and at wide receiver in order to possess a chance of achieving legitimate success.

Jon Robinson failed this team by failing to secure NFL-level players on the offensive line and at wide receiver. Tannehill has been a victim of his surroundings. Tannehill has been a terrific leader for the Titans.

Second-year offensive tackle Dillon Radunz was also placed on season-ending IR. Radunz suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss. It places the beginning of Radunz’s 2023 season in danger.

