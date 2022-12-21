Titans vs. Texans preview: By the numbers

For about 10 million reasons, this has to be a Derrick Henry game. For the purposes of this post, the reason is that the Houston Texans are giving up 167.5 yards per game on the ground. That’s a ridiculous number. Henry is a big part of the reason that number is so high. He had 219 rushing yards when these teams met back in October.

When you look at the Tennessee Titans' number on offense, it is truly amazing that they are 7-7. That is good for 26th in the league. We know the 10 million reasons for that as well, so I won’t rehash them here.

If the Titans are going to win this game, it is going to have to be very similar to the game in October.

Here are the stats:

Texans leaders:

Passing: Davis Mills 2,440 yards

Rushing: Dameon Pierce 939 yards

Receiving: Brandin Cooks 520 yards

Sacks: Jerry Hughes 8

Tackles: Jalen Pitre 117

Interceptions: Jalen Pitre 3