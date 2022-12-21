MCM Radio: Titans lengthy injury report

It is being reported that the Tennessee Titans signed Josh Dobbs this morning. We already heard yesterday that Ryan Tannehill probably wasn’t going to play this week. The fact they are bringing Dobbs in leads me to believe that it is going to be a longer-term thing with Tannehill. At this point, we just have to hope he can make it back for the week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tannehill is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to yesterday’s injury report. Every single member of the offensive line was on the injury report. The most concerning are Ben Jones with a concussion and Nate Davis with the ankle injury he sustained on Sunday. Just a few minutes ago they placed Dillon Radunz on IR. His season is over. It sounds like the other two are long shots to play on Saturday. At this point, I’m more worried about those guys being back in the next couple of weeks.

The good news was the fact that Treylon Burks was estimated as a full participant. He should be good to go against the Houston Texans. It also looks like they could get Denico Autry and Zach Cunningham back this weekend. The only hope this team has at this point is to play the kind of defense they did early in the season.

The injuries were the major topic of conversation on today’s MCM Radio. You can listen here:

