Report: Titans sign QB Josh Dobbs

The Tennessee Titans are signing quarterback Josh Dobbs to their 53-man roster off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, according to a report from Dobbs’ agent Mike McCartney. Dobbs played college football for the Tennessee Volunteers. Signing Dobbs adds to the unlikelihood that starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be available to play against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

National reports continue to indicate Tannehill is unlikely to play Saturday. Interim general manager Ryan Cowden all but confirmed that sentiment by adding another quarterback to Tennessee’s roster. Dobbs is expected to back up rookie quarterback Malik Willis against the Texans on Saturday.

Tannehill was momentarily carted off in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers after re-aggravating a previously suffered ankle injury. Tannehill returned after missing just one offensive series and gutted it out. It’s relatively clear that Tannehill’s ankle has swelled up since then and his status for Saturday is doubtful.

The Titans needed to add another quarterback to their roster because Logan Woodside recently exited their practice squad for an opportunity to sign with Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons. Woodside is serving as Desmong Ridder’s backup after Marcus Mariota was curiously placed on season-ending IR. Woodside would have been elevated to Tennessee’s active gameday roster on Saturday. Dobbs will serve as the No. 2 instead.

Dobbs originally entered the league as a fourth-round selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Steelers, but has been a journeyman quarterback since then. Dobbs hasn’t attempted a regular-season pass since the 2020 campaign.

Willis appears primed to receive his second start of the campaign against the Texans. Willis previously helped oversee a fairly straightforward 17-10 victory over the Texans. Wilson was more of a participant with Derrick Henry leading the Titans to victory. Head coach Mike Vrabel recently claimed that Willis should be more comfortable since he’s already played against Houston’s defense this season. We’ll find out Saturday.