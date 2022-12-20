Titans-Texans Tuesday Injury Report: Estimated Concern

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans released an injury report on Tuesday. The report is an estimation, because neither team actually practiced on Tuesday given the nature of their condensed schedule. Tennessee’s “estimated” injury report is extremely concerning nonetheless.

Ryan Tannehill did not practice with an ankle injury. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Tannehill is facing “an uphill” battle to play on Saturday. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel indicated Tannehill doesn’t necessarily have to practice in order to play. This decision will wait until the end of the week.

Starting center Ben Jones is listed with a concussion for the second time this season. It indicates Jones is back in the protocol. It almost guarantees Jones won’t be available against the Texans on Saturday. Starting right guard Nate Davis didn’t practice with an ankle injury. Jones and Davis are Tennessee’s best offensive linemen. The Titans signed two offensive linemen to the practice squad on Tuesday. It indicates Jones and Davis are in danger of sitting out Saturday. Sigh. Dillon Radunz, who exited Sunday’s game with an injury, also didn’t practice with a knee injury.

In better news, rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was listed as a “full participant.” Burks has missed two consecutive contests with a concussion. Hopefully this puts Burks on track to return against the Texans. Tennessee’s passing offense has missed their top playmaker.

Kristian Fulton did not “practice” due to an ongoing groin injury. Fulton missed Sunday’s contest. The Titans miss their No. 1 cornerback. Opposing quarterbacks have encountered little resistance against the Titans as of late. Fellow cornerback Terrance Mitchell also did not practice after exiting Sunday’s loss with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Dylan Cole didn’t practice with an ankle injury. Monty Rice is Tennessee’s No. 1 linebacker right now. Zach Cunningham should be ready to return for Saturday’s showdown with his former team.

Denico Autry, Tre Avery, Aaron Brewer, Derrick Henry, Amani Hooker, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Jeffery Simmons are listed as limited participants. Getting Autry and Hooker back would be huge for Shane Bowen’s defense. Defensive back Josh Thompson is also back in concussion protocol.

The Texans have some injury concerns of their own. Wide receiver Nico Collins (foot), guard Kenyon Green (ankle) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (illness) did not practice. Brandin Cooks, who missed Sunday’s game, was listed as a limited participant.