MCM Radio: Ryan Tannehill has “uphill battle” to play vs. Texans

Melo wrote this morning about the Tom Pelissero report that Ryan Tannehill is unlikely to play for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. That would put Malik Willis in line for his third career start and his second against the Houston Texans. The Titans would no doubt try to deploy a similar strategy to the last time against the Texans - Derrick Henry carries the ball 30+ times with minimal pass attempts from Willis.

There are plenty of other guys we will be keeping an eye on when practice reports come out this week. Can Treylon Burks clear concussion protocol? Will they activate Zach Cunningham from IR? Can Denico Autry get back after logging some practice time last week?

The Texans aren’t a team that has quit. The Titans will need to be ready to play in this one. A few big Henry runs early in the game on a frigid day might get them thinking about their offseason travel plans. Mike Vrabel should mention that to Todd Downing this week leading up to the game since Vrabel, as he said yesterday, is ultimately responsible for every play that is called.

All of that and much, MUCH more on today’s MCM Radio. (Listen here):

