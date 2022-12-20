Share All sharing options for: Titans vs. Texans: Everything you need to know for week 16

The big story we will be following ahead of this week’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans is the status of Ryan Tannehill. The NFL Network is reporting that it will be an “uphill battle” for Tannehill to play on Sunday. We will get our first update from Tannehill before practice on Tuesday.

Malik Willis started the first game between these two teams. The Titans were able to get a win as Willis only attempted 10 passes. Derrick Henry carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards in that game. The Titans will likely try to deploy a similar game plan if Willis starts this game.

The Texans have lost nine straight games, but they don’t look like a team that has quit. They have had two very good teams on the ropes late in the fourth quarter the last two weeks. The Titans will have to be ready to play here.

There are plenty of other injuries to track this week in addition to the one to Tannehill. Denico Autry, Zach Cunningham, Kristian Fulton, Amani Hooker and Treylon Burks all missed the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. How many of those guys can they get back for this one?

Right now, the Titans are 5-point favorites this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook.