Report: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill unlikely to play vs. Texans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill may not play against the Houston Texans on Saturday, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Tannehill suffered his second ankle injury of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Titans are on a short week with the Texans’ contest scheduled for Saturday.

The latest on three QBs whose status is in doubt this week: Jalen Hurts, Ryan Tannehill and Mike White. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/0A6CaBwpPn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2022

“Ryan Tannehill’s status for Saturday is in doubt,” Pelissero says in the video. “If there’s any way Tannehill can be on the field, he’s going to be out there. My understanding is that this is an uphill battle for Tannehill to be ready this weekend,” Pelissero concludes.

Tannehill was carted off the field but returned after missing just one offensive series. Tannehill’s toughness was on full display. Tennessee’s starting quarterback even gutted it out to execute a game-tying quarterback sneak touchdown at the goal line in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis replaced Tannehill for one series. Willis completed 3-of-4 passing attempts for 20 yards. Willis also gained eight rushing yards via one scramble. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel praised Willis for his preparation and handling of entering the game unexpectedly.

Willis actually started Tennessee’s first contest against the Texans earlier this season. Tannehill missed that game with a similar ankle injury. Willis helped oversee a comfortable 17-10 Titans victory. Willis was more of a spectator than active contributor, however. Derrick Henry ran for an astounding 219 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries (6.8 yards per carry). Willis attempted just 10 passes and finished with 55 passing yards. Should Willis be forced to start, the Titans would likely attempt to employ a similar strategy against the Texans on Saturday.