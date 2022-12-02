Titans host FA DE Tarell Basham on free-agent visit

The Tennessee Titans hosted free agent defensive end Tarell Basham on a visit, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Titans general manager Jon Robinson is considering adding a body to his defensive line group. Should the Titans sign Basham? Let’s explore.

Basham originally entered the league with the Indianapolis Colts. They made him the 80th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft after Basham impressed throughout a productive collegiate career at Ohio. Basham failed to meet pre-draft expectations, however. He recorded just 2.0 sacks as a rookie and the Colts waived him in 2018, just a little over a year into his four-year rookie contract.

Basham then signed with the New York Jets. The former Ohio standout recorded a more respectable 5.5 sacks during a two-and-a-half year tenure in East Rutherford. Basham then joined the Dallas Cowboys via a two-year contract in 2021. He matched a career-high 3.5 sacks with the Cowboys last season, but was waived just days ago on November 29.

The Titans have proven their ability to develop former draft busts. A pair of them are currently enjoying themselves in Tennessee (Mario Edwards Jr. and DeMarcus Walker). Bahham’s raw tools and untapped potential may be worth a flier.

It’s also worth noting the Titans have some injuries across their defensive line. Jeffery Simmons is playing through a painful ankle injury. His productivity has dwindled in recent weeks as his ailment is clearly hampering him. Denico Autry continues to be sidelined via a knee injury.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson created some much-needed cap space earlier this week. Tennessee restructured the contract of veteran receiver Robert Woods. The move created approximately $2.6 million in additional financial freedom. The Titans now possess roughly $2.489 million in cap space following Woods’ restructure, per Spotrac. It would certainly be enough to sign Basham to a low-cost deal.