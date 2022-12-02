 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reacts Results: Titans fans out on Odell Beckham, Jr

By Jimmy Morris
/ new
Washington Wizards v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans need a dynamic receiver. Odell Beckham, Jr. is a dynamic receiver. So why do only 26% of the people who answered this week’s poll want OBJ? That’s a good question. If you voted no, I would love to hear your reasoning. The only acceptable answer is that he won’t be healthy enough to make a true impact.

I know there is zero chance of Odell coming here. He is going to want to go to a big market where he can be the star of the show. Derrick Henry is the star of the show here.

Each week we ask if you are confident the Titans are heading in the right direction. Unsurprisingly, the confidence level took a nose dive this week than there was last week:

I bet that number goes up to where it was last week if they can go to Philadelphia and win.

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...