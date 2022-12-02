Titans-Eagles Final Injury Report: Denico Autry, Elijah Molden OUT

The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report on Friday prior to Sunday’s meeting. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel ruled OUT Denico Autry, Elijah Molden and Cody Hollister. More notably, Jeffery Simmons and Derrick Henry returned to practice.

Autry didn’t practice all week due to an ongoing knee injury. His status is no surprise. The Titans will continue to miss the threat Autry poses both as a pass rusher and run stopper. The likes of Bud Dupree, Rashad Weaver, DeMarcus Walker and Mario Edwards Jr. will attempt to offset his absence.

In significantly better news, superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons returned to practice on Friday. Simmons’ practice report had been spotty prior to Friday’s session. Simmons is clearly being hampered by a painful ankle injury, but will continue to play through the ailment. He’s officially listed as questionable. The Titans should probably consider giving him a week off at some point.

Starting center Ben Jones has officially cleared concussion protocol. Jones will start at center on Sunday. His return provides Tennessee’s offense with much-needed toughness and leadership. Barring a lineup change, Aaron Brewer will move back to left guard with Dillon Radunz going to the bench.

Vrabel noted that kicker Randy Bullock enjoyed a fruitful week of practice. All signs indicate Bullock will kick for the Titans on Sunday. Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak didn’t inspire much confidence in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bullock is an upgrade as of now.

Molden did not practice all week. He’s officially been ruled OUT. Kristian Fulton will start on the boundary with the likes of Tre Avery, Roger McCreary and potentially Terrance Mitchell opposite him. Avery has been earning more playing time as of late. McCreary is a candidate to replace Molden in the slot. The likes of Amani Hooker, Joshua Kalu and Andrew Adams could also chip in via three-safety looks.

Blocking receiver Cody Hollister has also been ruled OUT. Robert Woods, Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be Tennessee’s top three receivers as per usual. C.J. Board will also be active as the team’s punt returner. Perhaps one of Chris Conley or Dez Fitzpatrick will be elevated from the practice squad. Kyle Philips and Racey McMath don’t appear ready to return.

Vrabel noted that a decision on the status of outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi will be determined on Saturday. The Titans triggered Adeniyi’s 21-day practice window to return from IR earlier this week. If Adeniyi is activated, he’s likelier to help via special teams than defense.

Titans running back/kick returner Hassan Haskins is listed as questionable with a hip injury. Haskins has been a legitimate weapon for the Titans on special teams. They’ll hope he’s active.

Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has been ruled OUT for the Eagles with a painful lacerated kidney injury. Former Middle Tennessee State standout safety Reed Blankenship will start in his place. Blankenship picked off Aaron Rodgers and had a team-high six tackles last week. Veteran EDGE Robert Quinn is also OUT with a knee injury.

The Eagles will make a decision on Saturday regarding the status of rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis remains on IR, but the Eagles recently triggered his 21-day practice window. All signs point to Davis playing. The Titans are catching a bad break there.