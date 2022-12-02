Week 13 picks and predictions

Week 13 is upon us! It’s crazy that there are only five weeks left in the season and the Tennessee Titans have already played the Indianapolis Colts twice but have yet to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. The quirks of the NFL schedule.

The key games to watch for the Titans this weekend, other than their own game against the Philadelphia Eagles, are the Jaguars at the Detroit Lions at noon on Sunday and the Sunday Night game between the Colts and Dallas Cowboys. It would be really huge if both the Jags and Colts lost this week!

For playoff seeding purposes, my guess is the Titans will either be the 3 or 4 seed. The other will be the winner of the AFC North, so we need to root against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals every week - like we wouldn’t be doing that already anyway.

What game are you the most excited about watching this weekend?