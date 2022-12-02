Line movement: Titans getting some support ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Eagles

As we continue to work toward Sunday’s big Eagles-Titans game, we’re seeing some pretty good sized line movement in this matchup. The Titans, coming off of a loss to the Bengals, were installed as a 6.5 point underdog on Sunday night.

Today, per DraftKings Sportsbook, that number has come down to +4.5. That’s a pretty dramatic move for an NFL line, with the road Titans getting some serious love from the professionals. This coming as the Titans are still dealing with some key injuries, most notably with defensive linemen Denico Autry and Jeffery Simmons.

Maybe this stat explains the move.

Best NFL teams against the spread this season:



NY Giants 8-3 ATS

Titans 8-3 ATS

Bengals 8-3 ATS

Chargers 7-4 ATS

Cowboys 7-4 ATS

Lions 7-4 ATS

NY Jets 7-4 ATS

Commanders 7-4-1 ATS — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) November 29, 2022

The Eagles are now 10-1, currently in control of the NFC. They’ve looked vulnerable in recent weeks though, losing to Washington and nearly dropping a second in a row to Indianapolis. They were able to win a high-scoring affair against the Packers last Sunday night.

The Titans, well, they are who they are. They’re going to take you into a street fight, slow things down and hope you can’t last four quarters. The Bengals kind of beat them at their own game last week, and now they’ve got a tough spot on the road to try and bounce back.

Can Tennessee slow down Jalen Hurts and former Titan AJ Brown enough to keep pace? More importantly, is the offense up to that task? They certainly had no answers against Cincinnati last week. Philadelphia’s 24th ranked run defense may provide some relief, however.

Kickoff is set for noon CT time on FOX.

