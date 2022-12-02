Titans vs Eagles: Three Philadelphia players to watch

The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head on Sunday, as the Titans look to knock off the NFC-leading Eagles.

The game has received some hype because of the AJ Brown factor, but aside from that, this serves as an opportunity for the Titans to bounce back from a crushing loss last week to the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that was also billed as having some extra meaning.

As the Titans prepare for a big game on Sunday, here’s a look at three players to watch for the Eagles.

#1. AJ Brown

Was there any question?

The former Titans wideout was traded to the Eagles on draft night, and has been Philadelphia’s leading receiver this year with 53 catches for 831 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Brown remains a sore subject for many Titans fans, but in this game, he will definitely be a player to watch, as he averages almost 16 yards per catch.

The Titans have faced some struggles in pass defense this season, and while the Eagles pride themselves on their rushing attack offensively, Brown presents a big threat against the Titans secondary.

#2. Jalen Hurts

Hurts is the key to the Eagles offense.

The third-year pro is having his best season, leading the Eagles offense with 2,560 passing yards and 17 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions, while also rushing for nearly 600 yards and 8 touchdowns (tied for team-best).

This year, Hurts has established himself as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, and boosted the Eagles offense to one of the best in the league, where they rank third in scoring and fourth in yards per game.

Going against a player like Hurts presents a lot of challenges for a defense in order to contain Hurts from picking up big plays with his legs while also pressuring him on passing situations and covering downfield.

If Hurts is running wild on Sunday, the Titans will be in trouble.

#3. Haason Reddick

The Eagles have one of the best pass-rushing units in the league, and Reddick leads in sacks among that group.

Reddick’s 8 sacks on the season rank 12th in the league, and Pro Football Focus ranks his pass-rush grade 13th in the league.

Also noteworthy: Reddick has three forced fumbles on the season, among the league’s best.

Reddick’s pass-rushing ability is a cause for concern with an offensive line unit that has faced some struggles this season.

If the Titans want to pull the upset and take down the Eagles, the offensive line will have to play maybe its best game of the season to give Ryan Tannehill the opportunity to throw the ball and create some running opportunities for Derrick Henry.