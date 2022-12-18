Titans-Texans opening odds: Tennessee opens as 7-point favorite

The Tennessee Titans are reeling. They have lost four straight games and are once again ravaged by injuries. There has to be some time spent this offseason evaluating their strength and conditioning plan. It can be bad luck one year. Two years in a row is a pattern that something needs to be done about.

Even with the four straight losses, the Titans are still a game up on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South. They still control their own destiny and just need to win over the Houston Texans and the Jaguars to win the division. That is obtainable.

Odds for week 16 are out, and the Titans are 7-point favorites over the Texans. That seems right when you have a 7-7 team against a 1-12-1 team, but the Texans have played the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs close the last two weeks. This game isn’t the cupcake it looked like a month ago.