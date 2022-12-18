Filed under: Titans vs. Chargers open game thread By Jimmy Morris@jmorrisMCM Dec 18, 2022, 2:25pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Titans vs. Chargers open game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images Once against the Tennessee Titans are forced to line up with a depleted defense. This time it is against the Los Angeles Chargers. Can the Titans offense score enough to keep them in the game? Use this thread to discuss the game. In This Stream Titans vs. Chargers: Everything you need to know for week 15 Titans vs. Chargers open game thread Titans vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV coverage map, odds and more View all 8 stories More From Music City Miracles Ryan Tannehill injury update: Titans QB leaves game with injury, returns after visit to the locker room Inactives: Titans vs. Chargers Titans vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV coverage map, odds and more Titans make a host of Saturday roster moves Titans-Chargers Final Injury Report: Treylon Burks, Kristian Fulton & Denico Autry OUT NFL week 15 picks and predictions Loading comments...
Loading comments...