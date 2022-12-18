Ryan Tannehill injury update: Titans QB leaves game with injury, returns after visit to the locker room

The injury bug just will not let up on the Tennessee Titans.

On the very first drive in Los Angeles against the Chargers, Ryan Tannehill left the game with an apparent lower body injury. Tannehill appeared to get rolled up on after scrambling, and limped to the sideline. He was seen in the injury tent, then exited on a cart to the locker room.

Malik Willis entered the game in relief. We’ll see how Todd Downing changes is approach — if anything at all. Willis has started two games this year for Tannehill as he nursed an ankle injury.

This game became that much more important after Jacksonville’s dramatic overtime win over the Cowboys, inching them that much closer to the Titans in the race for the AFC South. The Jaguars are now 6-8 overall, and Tennessee needed to keep pace this afternoon to keep things comfortable.

With Ryan Tannehill in the locker room, things just got that much tougher. The Titans trail 7-0 with 4:25 left to play in the first quarter.

We’ll offer updates on Tannehill as they become available.

Update: Tannehill has returned to the sidelines with heavy tape and a noticeable limp. That’s a good sign for the rest of the year, but not sure about today.

Update: Tannehill is back in the game. Let’s see what he’s got.