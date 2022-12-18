Inactives: Titans vs. Chargers

Another game, another week full of key injury situations for the Tennessee Titans. Now at 7-6 and suddenly needing a win, the Titans are in Los Angeles this afternoon to take on the Chargers.

Facing Justin Herbert, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen, the Titans will be without a handful of impact defenders. Cornerback Kristian Fulton, defensive tackle Denico Autry, safety Amani Hooker and cornerback Tre Avery were all ruled out on Friday. They join David Long and Elijah Molden, who remain on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Teair Tart joined the inactive party as well.

Making matters even worse, wide receiver Treylon Burks was also ruled out on Friday, still recovering from a concussion. Returner C.J. Board and RB2 Dontrell Hilliard also landed on IR.

So the Titans, shorthanded on both sides of the ball and taking a roadtrip across the country, enter in a tough spot facing a stout passing game. They do, however, face one of the worst run defenses in the league, so perhaps there’s a chance for Derrick Henry to get back on track here this afternoon.

The Titans remain three point underdogs.

Titans Inactives

WR Treylon Burks

CB Kristian Fulton

CB Tre Avery

S Amani Hooker

G Jordan Roos

DT Teair Tart

DL Denico Autry

Chargers Inactives

S Derwin James

QB Easton Stick

RB Sony Michel

OT Storm Norton

WR Michael Bandy

S J.T. Woods

DL Christopher Hinton