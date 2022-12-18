Titans vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

I want to have faith here. The Tennessee Titans under Mike Vrabel have had a knack for showing up in games just like this in years past. They haven’t had that surprise win yet this year. They almost pulled it off in Kansas City but came up short. Is today the day?
The issue, of course, is that the Titans are missing so many guys - particularly on defense - and they are going up against a Los Angeles Chargers team that has a lot of weapons on offense. It is hard to see how Justin Herbert doesn’t have a monster game here.
Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:
Date: December 18, 2022
Game time: 3:25 PM CT
Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
TV channel: CBS
Coverage Map: 506 Sports
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth
Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after the game)
Titans record: (7-6)
Chargers record: (7-6)
Odds: Titans +3, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Enemy blog: Bolts from the Blue
