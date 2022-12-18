Titans vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

I want to have faith here. The Tennessee Titans under Mike Vrabel have had a knack for showing up in games just like this in years past. They haven’t had that surprise win yet this year. They almost pulled it off in Kansas City but came up short. Is today the day?

The issue, of course, is that the Titans are missing so many guys - particularly on defense - and they are going up against a Los Angeles Chargers team that has a lot of weapons on offense. It is hard to see how Justin Herbert doesn’t have a monster game here.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: December 18, 2022

Game time: 3:25 PM CT

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after the game)

Titans record: (7-6)

Chargers record: (7-6)

Odds: Titans +3, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Bolts from the Blue

