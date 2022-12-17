Titans make a host of Saturday roster moves

I long for a day when the Tennessee Titans aren’t making so many roster moves on Sunday. A day when they only need to announce their standard two game day practice squad activations. Well, that day isn’t today.

The Titans placed Dontrell Hilliard on injured reserve with the neck injury he suffered last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hilliard has been a really good player for them this year as the third down back.

They also placed C.J. Board on IR. Board had done a nice job as the punt returner in the last few weeks.

In addition to the IR moves, they signed three players to the 53-man roster - RB Julius Chestnut, DB Davontae Harris, and G Jordan Roos.

Lonnie Johnson was activated from IR. They opened his return to practice window this week. Zach Cunningham, who also returned to practice this week, was not activated.

Finally, the Titans elevated Mason Kinsey and Andre Smtih from the practice squad to the active roster.